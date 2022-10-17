Search

17 Oct 2022

Chancellor’s removal of energy support is ‘flawed’ – Murphy

Chancellor’s removal of energy support is ‘flawed’ – Murphy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 4:55 PM

The Chancellor’s intention to scale back future energy support is “flawed”, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said.

In an emergency statement designed to calm the markets on Monday, Jeremy Hunt announced the plan to cap the cost of energy for all households for two years will now end in April, with targeted help beyond that for those most in need.

Speaking in response, Mr Murphy said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a profound impact on households and families who deserve some certainty around their future financial outlook.

“It is already a stressful time for people, with many facing rising mortgage costs as a result of the chaotic mini-budget.

“Many will be worried to learn the promised help with their energy bills could soon be reneged upon as part of the Treasury review after April 2023.”

He continued: “It is clear the Chancellor is firmly on the road back to austerity.

“At a time when public services are under immense pressure the Government should be investing in them not indicating spending cuts.

“With less than two weeks to go until the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan, it is time for the Westminster Government to recognise the extreme hardship facing citizens and businesses.

“The most vulnerable in our society need support, as do our businesses if they are to survive.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said working people cannot pay the price for the “forced reversal of the millionaire’s budget”.

He added: “The new British Chancellor, for this week at least, has indicated that energy support will come to an end in April, forcing working people into a cliff-edge situation that will leave many unable to keep their heat and lights on.

“This comes on top of expected cuts to public spending which disproportionately impact working families and vulnerable households.

“And still this Government refuses to introduce additional windfall taxes on energy giants who are making money hand over fist. That is an utter injustice.

“We need more than just a shuffling of the deckchairs on the Tory Titanic.

“It is far beyond time for a change of government in London and a new Labour administration that will put an end to this disastrous Conservative rule.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media