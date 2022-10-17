Search

17 Oct 2022

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

17 Oct 2022 5:51 PM

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.

Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.

While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.

She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.

Trevor was also aware the prisoner was in possession of an illegal mobile phone and contacted him on it, rather than reporting it to prison security.

This amounted to wilful misconduct and neglect of duty in public office.

Trevor was charged with two counts of wilfully neglecting to perform her duty/wilful misconduct while holding public office on March 3, and on April 29 she pleaded guilty to both counts at Maidstone Crown Court.

She appeared at the same court on Monday where she was sentenced to a total of 20 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Detective Constable Nick Gossage, of the South East Regional Prison Intelligence Team (SERPIT) counter corruption team, said: “Trevor was employed to ensure the safety and good order of the prison she worked in.

“Her behaviour over an extended period of time undermined this, putting her colleagues and the prisoners at risk.

“Her conviction should serve as a reminder to those that hold a position of power and trust that it is not to be abused and that action will be taken against them if they act in this way.”

