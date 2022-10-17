Search

17 Oct 2022

Hunt: Scottish independence case based on extremist, crank think-tank economics

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 7:19 PM

Jeremy Hunt has suggested the case for Scottish independence is based on “extremist, crank think-tank” economics.

The Chancellor was challenged by the SNP’s Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) to disown the “extremist, crank, experimental think-tank economics” adopted by Prime Minister Liz Truss in recent weeks.

But Mr Hunt countered by saying he would be happy to if Mr Hosie distanced himself from the thinking behind the support of Scotland’s departure from the union.

The exchanges came after Mr Hunt confirmed to Parliament that the UK Government would be reversing many of the policies announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng following a tumultuous few weeks.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hosie said: “When the Chancellor spoke about difficult questions to be faced in the future, I hope he’s not going to fall into the old trap of trying to cut his way to growth – it can’t work, it never works.

“But can I actually welcome what he did today, the screeching U-turn on the vast majority of the mini-Budget from the Prime Minister and his predecessor.

“But given he’s done that, and I do welcome it, can we have a guarantee from him today that so long as he has anything to do with it, there’ll never be a return to extremist, crank, experimental think-tank economics?”

Mr Hunt replied: “I’m happy to offer that guarantee if he will agree to explicitly reject the extremist, crank think-tank economics of Scottish independence.”

