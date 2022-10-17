Search

18 Oct 2022

Foreign Agent Registration Scheme to be added to UK National Security Bill

Foreign Agent Registration Scheme to be added to UK National Security Bill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

A new scheme will make clandestine political activity by foreign agents illegal in the UK.

The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, introduced via an amendment to the National Security Bill, will aim to protect the UK’s institutions from covert efforts by foreign powers to influence them.

It will require individuals to register activity they do in the UK on behalf of a foreign state in a bid to thwart hostile activity, combat spying and protect sensitive research.

They will have 10 days to register the activity and must declare who directs them, what they have been told to do and when they were told to do it. Failure to register the activity will be a criminal offence, with offenders facing a fine or up to two years in prison.

It will also introduce an enhanced tier of registration, allowing the Home Secretary to single out a foreign power or entity and make it an offence for anyone in the UK to carry out an activity for that entity without being registered. Parliamentary approval will be needed each time the Government seeks to utilise this extra measure.

Failure to comply with the enhanced tier will result in a fine or up to five years in prison.

There will be some exceptions to the scheme, including those who officially work for a foreign power, those with diplomatic immunity, those who provide legal services, employees of British and foreign news publishers and those who are in an arrangement to which the Government or Crown is party.

In a statement, security minister Tom Tugendhat said the scheme embraces “open and transparent engagement with foreign governments”.

“Unfortunately, there are people working in secret to undermine the UK’s democracy and cause harm to our citizens,” he said.

“For years I have advocated for the establishment of a foreign influence registration scheme to deter foreign powers from pursuing their pernicious aims through the covert use of agents and proxies.

“I am delighted that the scheme we are introducing will help ensure our political affairs are protected, whilst embracing open and transparent engagement with foreign governments and entities which we continue to welcome.”

Ken McCallum, director general of the security service (MI5), said the scheme will make it “harder and riskier” for foreign agents to operate covertly in the UK.

“The UK is in strategic contest with states that seek to undermine our national security, democratic institutions and commercial advantage at an unprecedented scale. We need new, modern tools and powers to defend ourselves, proportionately but firmly,” he said.

“Alongside the other vital measures introduced in the National Security Bill, the new Foreign Influence Registration Scheme will make it harder – and riskier – to operate covertly in the UK at the behest of a foreign power.

“It will also increase openness and transparency around the scale of foreign influence in our political affairs and make it harder for our adversaries to undermine our democracy. The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme is a modern power designed to tackle a modern threat and I welcome its inclusion in the National Security Bill”.

Other additions to the National Security Bill include making it illegal to receive a “material benefit” from a foreign intelligence service, as well as giving authorities increased powers to identify, monitor and investigate the accounts of those suspected of engaging in “foreign power threat activity”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media