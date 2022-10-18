Independence will not rely on ‘back-of-a-fag-packet’ plan like Brexit – minister

Scottish independence will not rely on “back-of-a-fag-packet” planning like Brexit, a Scottish minister has said.

Neil Gray’s comments came after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her plans for the economy in an independent Scotland on Monday, with the third in a series of papers designed to refresh the prospectus for an independent Scotland.

The First Minister said Scotland would continue to use Sterling after a vote to leave, only moving to a new Scottish pound when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.

What if Scotland had the powers to make its economy stronger? The next paper in the #ANewScotland series sets out how independence would mean full control over Scotland's: 🔵 Finances 🔵 Energy resources🔵 Economic future Find out more at https://t.co/GSg61IyPRY pic.twitter.com/SrCk1HPZAO — Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 17, 2022

Ms Sturgeon repeatedly refused to say how long that period would last, but intimated in an answer to one journalist that she hoped it would be less than five years.

She also said there would be border checks on two major trunk roads and rail freight terminals between Scotland and England in the event of the country gaining EU membership.

The First Minister also said renewable energy would be the “bedrock” of the economy of an independent Scotland as North Sea revenues decline.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday, one of the Ms Sturgeon’s ministers rejected comparisons to the Brexit campaign.

For those reckoning all we have to do is wait for a Labour government… https://t.co/UDxbi2FJNK — Neil Gray MSP (@neilgraysnp) October 17, 2022

“We have produced already three prospectus papers, we’ve got more to come in the series, where we’re setting out the case to the people of Scotland, giving them the information so they can make an informed choice,” Europe minister Neil Gray said on Good Morning Scotland.

“It’s not possible to compare the well-informed choice that people in Scotland are going to make over independence with the back-of-a-fag-packet case that was presented to people before the Brexit referendum.”

He added: “We’ve got a plan not just to put to the people of Scotland in terms of a choice to make, but also one that would inform our state building after a Yes vote in an independence referendum.”

No unified prospectus was put forward before the 2016 referendum on leaving the EU.

When asked if he believes Monday’s paper will shift opinion in favour of independence, Mr Gray simply said: “Yes.”