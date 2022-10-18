Search

18 Oct 2022

Independence will not rely on ‘back-of-a-fag-packet’ plan like Brexit – minister

Independence will not rely on ‘back-of-a-fag-packet’ plan like Brexit – minister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 10:17 AM

Scottish independence will not rely on “back-of-a-fag-packet” planning like Brexit, a Scottish minister has said.

Neil Gray’s comments came after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her plans for the economy in an independent Scotland on Monday, with the third in a series of papers designed to refresh the prospectus for an independent Scotland.

The First Minister said Scotland would continue to use Sterling after a vote to leave, only moving to a new Scottish pound when a number of requirements are met, including when the country is fiscally sustainable.

Ms Sturgeon repeatedly refused to say how long that period would last, but intimated in an answer to one journalist that she hoped it would be less than five years.

She also said there would be border checks on two major trunk roads and rail freight terminals between Scotland and England in the event of the country gaining EU membership.

The First Minister also said renewable energy would be the “bedrock” of the economy of an independent Scotland as North Sea revenues decline.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday, one of the Ms Sturgeon’s ministers rejected comparisons to the Brexit campaign.

“We have produced already three prospectus papers, we’ve got more to come in the series, where we’re setting out the case to the people of Scotland, giving them the information so they can make an informed choice,” Europe minister Neil Gray said on Good Morning Scotland.

“It’s not possible to compare the well-informed choice that people in Scotland are going to make over independence with the back-of-a-fag-packet case that was presented to people before the Brexit referendum.”

He added: “We’ve got a plan not just to put to the people of Scotland in terms of a choice to make, but also one that would inform our state building after a Yes vote in an independence referendum.”

No unified prospectus was put forward before the 2016 referendum on leaving the EU.

When asked if he believes Monday’s paper will shift opinion in favour of independence, Mr Gray simply said: “Yes.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media