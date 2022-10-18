Search

18 Oct 2022

No one thought mini-budget was a ‘bad idea’, senior minister admits

No one thought mini-budget was a ‘bad idea’, senior minister admits

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 11:25 AM

No one in Liz Truss’s top ministerial team thought the mini-budget which unleashed market turmoil was a bad idea.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said that when the ideas were presented to Cabinet by then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng no one recognised the problems it would cause.

The whole Cabinet had not been consulted on the plans, which included the abolition of the 45p rate of income tax for top earners, but Mr Heappey said minister viewed the mini-budget as “coherent with a desire to drive growth”.

Almost all of the measures announced by Mr Kwarteng on September 23 were abandoned on Monday by his successor Jeremy Hunt after the financial markets reacted badly to the £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts contained in the mini-budget.

Mr Heappey, who attends Cabinet meetings, told Times Radio: “It would be completely disingenuous to claim that on that morning, when the Cabinet was presented with the mini-budget, that there was anybody sat around the table who said that it was a bad idea.

“Each and every one of the measures within it were coherent with a desire to drive growth.

“I think what the Cabinet failed collectively to recognise, is that it was an awful lot of measures being unleashed simultaneously on unsuspecting markets and the reaction from the markets is clear.”

He said Ms Truss has accepted that “the international economic situation is not really in a place where intervention like that would be possible”.

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden said: “The frank admission that they all approved the disastrous mini-budget shows the Conservatives have lost all economic credibility.

“They couldn’t run a bath let alone a major G7 economy.

“They have put a Tory premium on people’s mortgages and reduced the UK to nervously watching its gilt yields day by day.

“Labour will match the financial stability the country needs with a proper plan for growth based on the efforts of the whole country, not tired and failed trickle down economics.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media