Search

18 Oct 2022

Shell Energy generates most broadband and home phone complaints to Ofcom

Shell Energy generates most broadband and home phone complaints to Ofcom

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Shell Energy generated the most customer complaints about broadband and landlines between April and June this year, new figures from telecoms regulator Ofcom show.

For its broadband services, the firm generated 31 complaints per 100,000 customers during the period – almost three times higher than the industry average.

Shell Energy also averaged 23 complaints per 100,000 for its home phone services – four times the industry average – with the most common reason for complaint across both services being how the company handled customers’ complaints.

In contrast, Ofcom said Sky received the fewest broadband, landline, and pay-TV complaints over the three months.

For its broadband, Sky received three complaints per 100,000 customers, ahead of EE’s six and BT’s eight per 100,000.

On landlines, Sky received two complaints per 100,000, again ahead of EE and BT, who received three and five per 100,000 respectively.

The figures show that Sky averaged one complaint per 100,000 for its pay-TV services, with Virgin Media named as the most complained-about platform by Ofcom, with an average of 10 complaints per 100,000.

In mobile, Tesco Mobile, EE, Sky, and iD Mobile each averaged the joint fewest number of complaints, with BT Mobile receiving the most.

The regulator said the overall volume of complaints was broadly in line with the previous three months, and that, year on year, the relative volume of broadband and home phone issues being flagged decreased slightly.

“Overall complaint numbers are stable, but these figures show some providers need to step up,” said Ofcom group director for networks and communications Lindsey Fussell.

“And with household budgets being squeezed during the cost-of-living crisis, people will be taking a closer look at their provider to make sure they’re still the right one for them.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media