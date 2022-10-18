Search

18 Oct 2022

‘She’s out of her depth’ – Views from Prime Minister Liz Truss’s constituency

‘She’s out of her depth’ – Views from Prime Minister Liz Truss’s constituency

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 12:21 PM

People in Liz Truss’s South West Norfolk constituency have said the Prime Minister looks “out of her depth” after six weeks in office.

David Cain, a retired driver for an out-of-hours doctors’ service who was waiting outside a supermarket in Downham Market on Tuesday, said: “I think she’s out of her depth really.

“I think they’re just delaying the inevitable.

“I think she’s going to have to resign.”

The 63-year-old, from Downham Market, said Ms Truss should not be the one to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election, adding: “She’s not capable of the job.”

He said he has voted Tory in the past but “would not bother voting at the moment”.

Retired upholsterer Jack Sedgwick said: “I think the longer she’s there the bigger lead that the Labour Party will have.”

The 76-year-old, from Downham Market, continued: “I’ve always voted Labour so it’s a bloody good job.”

Mr Sedgwick added: “I’m not a politician, I’m not a financial expert, but the U-turns – she looks out of her depth to me quite frankly.

“If I was her I’d pack it in.”

Retired council worker Heather Cain, who voted Conservative at the last general election, said Ms Truss is “probably not the right person to lead the country”.

The 57-year-old, from Downham Market, said that in the past she has voted for the Liberal Democrats, Labour and “Conservative, I voted for Boris for Brexit”.

But she said she would “find it really hard to vote again”.

“I just don’t think anybody really can do a good job and it’s going to be really hard to get us out of this,” Ms Cain said.

Retired school careers adviser Gordon McInnes, who was walking through Downham Market town centre, said Ms Truss had “lost the plot”.

The 69-year-old, from King’s Lynn, said: “The woman’s lost the plot and we’re going to suffer for some of the stupid U-turns that have been put upon us now.

“Jeremy Hunt, I don’t know if he’s the guy for the job.

“He’s probably better than Truss but I don’t think the NHS would be where they are now mess-wise if it wasn’t for Jeremy Hunt.

“I would like to see a general election tomorrow, not that I think (Labour leader Sir Keir) Starmer has got any fresh ideas.

“It’s just a joke, it’s a joke.”

A woman, who did not stop to talk, said “bring back Boris” and walked off laughing.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media