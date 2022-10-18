Search

18 Oct 2022

Starmer accuses Tory MPs of prioritising their party over the country

Starmer accuses Tory MPs of prioritising their party over the country

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 2:56 PM

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Tory MPs of putting their party’s interests ahead of the country’s, as he claimed some secretly believe a change in power might be a “good idea”.

The Labour leader suggested many people feel “the real risk now is carrying on with this lot” after the Government “demolished” its ill-fated mini-budget, leaving it with “no economic policy”.

Speaking to the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2, he said the new Chancellor had “basically undone everything that Liz Truss said she was going to do” as leader.

On Monday, Jeremy Hunt revealed he was scaling back the energy support package and ditching most of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor, as he tried to restore economic stability after weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.

Labour is “basically setting the economic agenda”, Sir Keir said, with the Government “playing catch up”, after Mr Hunt announced “all the things that we said they should do”.

He said Tory MPs have “got to make a decision” on whether to “put their party first or their country first”, adding: “At the moment, they’re putting their party first.”

“Quite a lot of them are saying, behind the scenes, we do think a change of government to Labour might be a good idea, but it wouldn’t be good for our party. That is the wrong way round,” he said.

Labour has called for a general election regardless of whether Ms Truss is ousted as PM, with recent polling putting the party well in the lead.

Sir Keir suggested a Labour government would secure the economy as he decried “a Tory crisis made in Downing Street”, warning a “huge amount of damage has been done”.

“They’ve had, what, four chancellors in four months. We’re now having an open discussion about whether they’re going to have a further change of prime minister – three prime ministers in three years,” he said.

He added: “We can’t go on like this, shutting the public out, and I think many people now feel that the real risk now is carrying on with this lot rather than actually having a general election, bringing in a Labour government and securing our economy. That’s the first thing that absolutely needs to be done.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media