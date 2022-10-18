Search

18 Oct 2022

Margaret Ferrier MP under investigation by parliamentary watchdog

Margaret Ferrier MP under investigation by parliamentary watchdog

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

A Scottish MP who breached coronavirus rules by travelling on public transport at the height of the pandemic knowing she had Covid-19 is being probed by the parliamentary watchdog.

Margaret Ferrier pleaded guilty this year to putting people at “risk of infection, illness and death” by going on a train between Scotland and London in September 2020 after taking a test for the virus.

While awaiting the results, the 62-year-old also spoke in the Houses of Parliament, visited elsewhere in London and read to a congregation of about 45 people at a mass in St Mungo’s Church, Glasgow.

The MP’s actions will now be investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner to determine whether or not she caused “significant damage” to the reputation of the House of Commons or MPs.

The probe, which opened on October 12, will also look at Ms Ferrier’s actions in creating possible conflict between private interests and the public interest.

In September, Ms Ferrier, the member for Rutherglen and Hamilton West was sentenced to 270 hours of community service following a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Ms Ferrier was told the sentence was a direct alternative to custody and that she will need to carry out the unpaid work within nine months.

She had been elected as the SNP MP for the seat in 2019, winning the seat from Labour.

She had the party whip removed in 2020 after the allegations against her emerged and has since sat as an independent.

She has come under pressure to resign her seat in the House of Commons.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on her to “do the right thing” and resign, describing Ferrier’s actions as “dangerous and indefensible”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media