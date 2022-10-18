Search

18 Oct 2022

UK cities cancel bonfire night firework displays over cost-of-living crisis

UK cities cancel bonfire night firework displays over cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 6:34 PM

Cities across the UK have cancelled bonfire night displays due to budget pressures amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Norwich, Dundee and Nottingham are among the cities that have cancelled events.

On Tuesday, Nottingham City Council said they had “reluctantly” taken the decision due to the increased costs caused by the crisis.

They said that this was due to facing “huge budget difficulties which have been exacerbated by rising inflation, energy costs and other pressures”.

Last week Manchester City Council blamed the rising cost of delivering the displays, safety measures and the local authority’s goal to become a net zero carbon city by 2038 for their decision to cancel firework displays in the city’s parks.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and I know that many people will be disappointed,” Councillor Lee Ann Igbon, executive member for Vibrant Neighbourhoods, said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, due to a combination of factors such as rising costs, pressure on our budgets and our ambition to be a net zero carbon city by 2038 we will not have council-organised bonfire events this year.

“The cost of delivering the event has escalated every year and to host large bonfire events we would have to plug the shortfall by diverting parks funding away from essential park services.”

Liverpool City Council also cited the cost of living in its decision to cancel its waterfront firework display.

The event, last held in 2019 due to the pandemic, usually attracted crowds of up to 50,000 people.

Meanwhile, in London, Hackney Council said it was cancelling its fireworks display in Clissold Park over “rising inflation and cost pressures”.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be hosting a bonfire night fireworks display in Clissold Park this year as our finances continue to be hit by rising inflation and cost pressures,” the council said in a statement on Twitter.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media