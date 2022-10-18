Search

19 Oct 2022

Ukrainian family in UK hope to highlight products from their ‘incredible’ nation

Ukrainian family in UK hope to highlight products from their ‘incredible’ nation

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

A Ukrainian family living in the UK hope that their Crowdfunder selling native products will highlight how “incredible” their country is.

Anna, 31, who fled Kyiv, Ukraine, alongside her aunt Nadiia, 56, and mother Nataliia, 55, decided in the spring, that she wanted to create a business which would give people the chance to buy Ukrainian products.

Once she had found out which products she could source, she set up a Crowdfunder on September 30, after settling in Cornwall, in a bid to help Ukrainian businesses.

The £10,000 target will be used to buy stock from businesses in Ukraine to help “introduce our products to the public” and are sold in different sized hampers to provide people with a “gift from Ukraine”.

“We have a lot of products here, so there is something suitable for everyone”, Anna told the PA news agency.

“We have notebooks, we have candles inspired by Ukraine and even socks which have designs from Ukrainian buildings on them and are the most popular.

“We also have a wonderful selection of puzzles. It’s especially important for me because they were made just after the war started and we have three different types of them.

“They are called Bravery, Sunflower and Embrace and they were all inspired and created by Ukrainian artists.”

Being mindful about trying to sell products to a nation of tea lovers, they have made sure to keep caffeine stocks healthy.

“We have a very famous Ukrainian tea. I know it sounds like a joke that we are trying to present Ukrainian teas to the British public, but we create such special kinds of teas, so we hope everyone will love them.”

The family also have a makeshift “cooking department” where they make biscuits.

The biscuits being sold have been made using the family’s grandma’s recipe, with Nadiia taking a food hygiene qualification in the UK in order to replicate and share the treat with others.

“We had to have chocolate because everyone loves a good chocolate,” Nadiia said.

The group also have plans to make thematic t-shirts and shoppers.

Anna added that she “loves every product because it was handpicked by us”.

“Ukrainian businesses now are in complete shock – they cannot operate in a very good manner.

“It’s understandable because for example today Kyiv does not have electricity, but everyone there is so happy to have their products presented on the UK market and we are all very resilient and will try to do everything we can, no matter what.”

The family’s chihuahua Cora has also been a big supporter of their work, regularly posing for promotional material.

She added that it has been “amazing” to see the “positive response” and “good responses” from people all around the UK.

“It’s really very shocking that people who didn’t know us and who didn’t know a lot about our company still want to support us,” she said.

“Every comment makes me feel so happy and when the Crowdfunder round ends we will launch the website.”

Despite the ongoing war in the country and the need for Ukrainians to “fight every day to be alive”, Anna said that she wants everyone to be able to contribute to the country’s victory.

“I also want to show through this Crowdfunder that my nation is incredible and everything that comes from my country is incredible – it deserves to be presented everywhere.”

More information on the Crowdfunder can be found here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/a-gift-from-ukraine

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media