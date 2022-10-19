Search

19 Oct 2022

Inflation surges back to 40-year high after food prices soar

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 8:25 AM

Inflation last month returned to the 40-year high it hit earlier this summer after food prices soared.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 10.1% in September, compared with 9.9% in August.

It was above the expectations of economists, who had predicted a figure of 10%.

The figure matches the 40-year high inflation hit in July and remains well above the Government’s target of 2%.

The increase was driven by food prices, leaping by 14.5% compared with the same month last year, representing the largest annual rise for 40 years.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “After last month’s small fall, headline inflation returned to its high seen earlier in the summer.

“The rise was driven by further increases across food, which saw its largest annual rise in over 40 years, while hotel prices also increased after falling this time last year.

“These rises were partially offset by continuing falls in the costs of petrol, with airline prices falling by more than usual for this time of year and second-hand car prices also rising less steeply than the large increases seen last year.

“While still at a historically high rate, the costs facing businesses are beginning to rise more slowly, with crude oil prices actually falling in September.”

