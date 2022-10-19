Search

19 Oct 2022

Pensioners ‘could miss out on £442 a year if triple lock is not maintained’

Pensioners ‘could miss out on £442 a year if triple lock is not maintained’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 9:34 AM

Pensioners could face the “double whammy” next April of a real terms cut to their state pension as well as the prospect of energy support being pared back, experts have warned.

They could miss out on £8.50 per week or £442 per year in income if the state pension is increased in line with earnings next year instead of with inflation.

The triple lock is normally used to calculate the increase in the state pension but it was suspended for a year last year and state pensions instead rose by 3.1%.

The mechanism would guarantee that state pensions increase by September’s inflation figure, wages or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose by 10.1% in September, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures released on Wednesday.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister said that if the triple lock is maintained and pensions rise in line with inflation, the new state pension would rise from £185.15 per week to £203.85.

It would be the first time that the main state pension rate had exceeded £10,000 per year, he said.

But if the state pension were to rise at 5.5%, in line with earnings, the weekly new state pension would be around £8.50 per week lower than this, adding up to an annual loss of £442.

He also warned there could be a double blow for pensioners as new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said universal help with energy bills under the energy price guarantee will only continue until April 2023, instead of the two years that was previously pledged.

A Treasury-led review will be launched to consider how to support households with energy bills from April 2023.

Sir Steve Webb, who is now a partner at consultants LCP, said: “Breaking the triple lock could cost a single pensioner £442 per year.

“A reduced pension rise, combined with a cut in help on energy bills, could be part of a ‘double whammy’ for millions of pensioners.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Despite Prime Minister Liz Truss highlighting her commitment to the triple lock on several occasions her new Chancellor does not seem so sure.”

She continued: “To be denied such an increase would come as a bitter blow to the many pensioners who rely on state pension as the foundation of their retirement income.

“Many of them will be have been under severe financial pressure in recent months as inflation pushed their essential bills ever skyward. Their difficulties will have been compounded by the triple lock’s suspension last year with the 3.1% increase given being no match for the events that followed.

“However, faced with a black hole in Britain’s finances, Jeremy Hunt is looking at making savings wherever possible and suspending the triple lock could save him a huge chunk of change – it will, however, be a disaster for pensioners already facing difficult times.”

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell said: “The difference this decision will make to people’s state pension incomes from next year will be massive.

“For those struggling to make ends meet, that amount of money could make a real difference to their quality of life, particularly over the winter months.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media