19 Oct 2022

Trevelyan indicates plan to cut flight delay compensation could be dropped

19 Oct 2022

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has indicated plans to overhaul compensation for domestic flight delays could be dropped.

She agreed with criticism of her predecessor Grant Shapps’ proposal to introduce a model similar to the one used by train companies, which links payouts to the cost of tickets.

That would lead to many passengers receiving less than under the current system, which allows passengers to claim £220 for delays of more than three hours.

Questioning Ms Trevelyan at the Commons’ Transport Select Committee, Labour MP Ben Bradshaw said: “The industry is pushing to have a railway-style compensation system, which in the view of many, including consumer groups and the travelling public, is completely different from air travel.

“If your flight is cancelled or delayed you often end up having to pay for a hotel, you’re caused huge inconvenience and extra expense.

“The idea all you’ll get back is a fraction of the actual fare or even the full fare would not be adequate, would it?”

Ms Trevelyan replied: “I agree.”

She went on: “We need to make sure that the passenger is compensated if there is a problem.”

Under the plan consulted on by the Department for Transport (DfT) earlier this year, passengers would be entitled to:

– For a delay of more than one hour but less than two hours – 25% of the ticket price

– For a delay of more than two hours but less than three hours – 50% of the ticket price

– For a delay of more than three hours – 100% of the ticket price

The DfT did not specify which categories delays of exactly two and three hours would fall into.

Airlines avoid paying compensation for disruption caused by events outside their control, such as extreme weather, security alerts and restricted air traffic control operations.

News

