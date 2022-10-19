Search

19 Oct 2022

Staff at 14 train operating companies to stage new strikes next month

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 5:42 PM

Railway workers at 14 train operating companies are to stage fresh strikes next month in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on November 3 and 5.

The action will coincide with strikes on the same days by RMT members on Network Rail, London Underground and London Overground.

The strikes will cause widespread disruption to services across the country after a summer of strikes in the deadlocked row.

The union said that despite repeated negotiations, the Rail Delivery Group has failed to make an offer.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Throughout this whole dispute, the Rail Delivery Group has been completely unreasonable by not offering our members any deal on pay, conditions and job security.

“Some of our members on the train operating companies are some of the lowest paid on the railways.

“This stands in stark contrast to rail operating company bosses making millions of pounds in profit.

“We remain open to meaningful talks, but we are steadfast in our industrial campaign to see a negotiated settlement for all our members in this dispute.”

