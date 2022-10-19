Search

19 Oct 2022

Death of baby in Lucy Letby case came ‘out of the blue’, says witness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 6:40 PM

The death of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby came as a “big surprise” and was “completely out of the blue”, her trial has heard.

The newborn twin died at the Countess of Chester Hospital following a sudden collapse just more than 24 hours after his premature birth.

Manchester Crown Court heard that Child A and his sister, Child B, were moved to the hospital’s neo-natal unit on the evening of June 7 2015.

Paediatric registrar Dr Sally Ogden clocked off on June 8 before Child A’s rapid deterioration on the night shift.

Medics tried to resuscitate him but their efforts were in vain as he was pronounced dead shortly before 9pm.

Letby, 32, is said to have murdered Child A – within 90 minutes of coming on duty – by injecting a fatal amount of air into his bloodstream shortly before the collapse.

Dr Ogden returned to duty for the following day shift and she and her team were told by a fellow doctor that Child A had died during the evening, the court was told.

In a witness statement, the registrar said: “I remember this came as a big surprise. It was completely out of the blue and very upsetting.

“(Child A) showed no signs of any problems throughout the day. He was handling well.

“I had no concerns at all for him or his twin sister.”

The defendant is said to have attempted to murder Child B using the same method on the night shift of June 9.

She is accused of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by Letby, and also prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

