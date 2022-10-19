Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival.

The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed at about 8pm on August 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley, of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Takayo was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd of people.”

The men who are under arrest are in custody at a police station in Bristol.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday morning at a house in Islington, north London, police said. She is in custody at a north London police station.

Mr Nembhard, a performer from Bristol, was killed while there were crowds of several hundred people in the immediate area.

He was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

He was taken to hospital where he died. The cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

Mr Shirley said: “Ever since the tragic murder of Takayo, my team and I have been busy behind the scenes gathering intelligence and evidence to bring his killers to justice, and we will continue to work around the clock until they are behind bars.

“While it is positive that we have made three arrests today, the hard work does not stop here. We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“Takayo was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd of people. I am confident that there are people out there who have not yet spoken to us, for whatever reason that may be.

“If you saw something and have not yet spoken to us, please do so as a matter of urgency.

“Don’t do it for me, do it for Takayo’s family who are still trying to come to terms with their terrible loss.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information, or relevant video footage or photographs, to come forward.

The police can be contacted on 020 7175 2206 or 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting the reference 7478/29AUG.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.