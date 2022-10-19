Search

19 Oct 2022

Sturgeon blasts ‘utter shambles’ at Commons vote as Blackford calls for PM to go

Sturgeon blasts ‘utter shambles’ at Commons vote as Blackford calls for PM to go

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 10:50 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned chaotic scenes in the House of Commons as an “utter shambles”, as the SNP’s Westminster leader said Liz Truss would quit if she had “an ounce of decency or any self-respect”.

There were farcical scenes in Westminster as the Government appeared to perform another U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a fracking ban, after a series of Tories signalled they would not take part in the vote.

The Scottish First Minister tweeted: “An utter shambles. This can’t go on. General Election now.”

As the turmoil in Westminster gathered pace after Suella Braverman’s resignation as home secretary and the Government pushing through the fracking vote, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: “Liz Truss needs to go, and she needs to go now.”

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber added: “The utter chaos at the centre of the Tory Government cannot continue any longer. It’s wrecking the economy and damaging people’s mortgages, pensions and incomes.

“If she had an ounce of decency, or any self-respect, the Prime Minister would resign before she is inevitably forced from office. And then there must be an election.”

Labour’s fracking ban motion was defeated by 230 votes to 326, majority 96, with the division list showing dozens of Conservative MPs did not take part in the vote.

Unverified reports suggest the deputy chief whip, Craig Whittaker, told his colleagues: “I am f****** furious and I don’t give a f*** any more.”

He and chief whip Wendy Morton reportedly quit amid the chaos.

Mr Whittaker had issued a “100% hard” three-line whip, meaning any Tory MP who rebelled could be thrown out of the parliamentary party, but climate minister Graham Stuart caused confusion by telling the Commons minutes before the vote that “quite clearly this is not a confidence vote”.

Allegations of bullying were levelled against Government whips, with Labour former minister Chris Bryant saying some MPs had been “physically manhandled”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media