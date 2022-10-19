Search

20 Oct 2022

Starmer accuses Truss of ‘insulting’ British workers

Starmer accuses Truss of ‘insulting’ British workers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 11:30 PM

Sir Keir Starmer will accuse Liz Truss of “insulting” British workers while pledging a Labour government will repeal any new Conservative legislation restricting the right to strike.

In his address to the annual TUC conference on Thursday, the Labour leader will say the Tories are “completely out of touch with the reality of the British economy”.

He will highlight a leaked audio recording of Ms Truss when she was treasury chief secretary under Theresa May saying workers in the UK lacked the “skill and application” of their foreign counterparts and needed “a bit more graft”.

“To get our country out of the hole that they dug, they turn to austerity and they turn to you – to your members and their rights,” he will say, according to advance extracts of his speech.

“It’s delusional. It’s insulting. If they bring forward further restrictions on workers’ rights or the right to strike, we will oppose and we will repeal.

“We will meet their attacks with hope, provide the leadership this country so desperately needs and build a Britain where working people can succeed again, where working people are backed as the people who really create economic growth.

“That’s the Labour choice.”

Sir Keir will denounce the “discredited” tax-cutting agenda behind former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s now abandoned mini-budget.

“Working people will not be better off because we make the rich richer,” he will say.

“It’s pure dogma – the world has moved on from these discredited ideas. And every day the Tories stick to them, is a further nail in the coffin for Britain’s economic credibility.”

At the same time he will warn that the damage inflicted on the public finances will mean that a Labour government will face difficult decisions if it is to restore confidence in the UK economy.

“When we talk about economic stability, I want to be frank. The damage the Tories have done to our finances and public services means things are going to be really tough,” he will say.

“Now and during my Labour government we will not take any risks with the public finances. We will restore economic stability as the party of sound money.

“When you lose control of the economy – as the Tories have done – you lose the ability to do anything – and working people pay the price. That will not happen with Labour – I won’t let it.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media