Search

20 Oct 2022

Nicola Sturgeon to chair second energy summit in two months

Nicola Sturgeon to chair second energy summit in two months

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 3:55 AM

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair the second summit with energy industry leaders in less than two months on Thursday.

It comes as the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced on Monday that the energy price guarantee, which effectively capped energy prices for two years, will instead last for just six months with a more targeted approach taking its place next year.

The August meeting included charities, energy suppliers such as Scottish Power, E.ON and OVO Energy, and also the Poverty Alliance and Energy Action Scotland.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is working hard within its limited powers and finite budget to support people, businesses, public services and the economy.

“Tomorrow (Thursday October 20), the First Minister will host a second summit with energy companies and advice organisations to discuss progress and identify any further action we can take to support households and businesses with the energy cost crisis.”

Mr Hunt, addressing the nation on Monday as he scrapped most of the Prime Minister’s economic initiatives said: “This is a landmark policy supporting millions of people through a difficult winter and today I want to confirm that the support we are providing between now and April next year will not change.

“But beyond that, the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices.”

Campaigners have worried the change could leave households facing a “cliff edge” in their energy bills after April.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media