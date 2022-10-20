Nicola Sturgeon to chair second energy summit in two months

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will chair the second summit with energy industry leaders in less than two months on Thursday.

It comes as the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, announced on Monday that the energy price guarantee, which effectively capped energy prices for two years, will instead last for just six months with a more targeted approach taking its place next year.

The August meeting included charities, energy suppliers such as Scottish Power, E.ON and OVO Energy, and also the Poverty Alliance and Energy Action Scotland.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government is working hard within its limited powers and finite budget to support people, businesses, public services and the economy.

“Tomorrow (Thursday October 20), the First Minister will host a second summit with energy companies and advice organisations to discuss progress and identify any further action we can take to support households and businesses with the energy cost crisis.”

Mr Hunt, addressing the nation on Monday as he scrapped most of the Prime Minister’s economic initiatives said: “This is a landmark policy supporting millions of people through a difficult winter and today I want to confirm that the support we are providing between now and April next year will not change.

“But beyond that, the Prime Minister and I have agreed it would not be responsible to continue exposing public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices.”

Campaigners have worried the change could leave households facing a “cliff edge” in their energy bills after April.