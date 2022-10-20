‘Strenghtened’ Online Safety Bill to return to Parliament imminently

The Culture Secretary has said she is committed to “strengthening” the Online Safety Bill and getting it back to Parliament “imminently”.

More than five years in the making, the Online Safety Bill in its current form would require social media and other platforms to protect their users from harmful content, with large fines and the threat of having their site blocked if they were found to breach the new rules, which will be overseen by Ofcom.

The Bill was put on hold during the Tory leadership race in the summer for the new Prime Minister to take on.

Speaking in the Commons during DCMS questions, Michelle Donelan said the inquest of Molly Russell’s death “highlighted” that the “number one” priority of the Bill has to be “protecting children and young people”.

The coroner in the Molly Russell inquest recommended that the Government’s proposed internet safety laws be strengthened in order to better protect children from online harm.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker’s report said the Government should consider “reviewing the provision of internet platforms to children”, including the possibility of “separate platforms for adults and children”.

Ms Donelan said: “The inquest of Molly Russell’s tragic death further highlighted that the number one priority of this Bill has to be protecting children and young people, and I do commit to strengthening that aspect and getting it back into this place imminently.”

Conservative MP Elliot Colburn (Carshalton and Wallington) later told Ms Donelan about his meeting with a group of mothers from his constituency who brought to him the “very sad case of their children” who “had access to illegal drugs through social media companies”, which “sadly resulted in them taking an overdose and consequently dying”.He added: “These mums are absolutely inspirational for sharing their story so can my right honourable friend assure me that the Online Safety Bill will provide the protections that they need to ensure that no other children will go through the same thing again?”

Ms Donelan said “selling illegal drugs is a priority illegal offence in the Online Safety Bill,” adding: “Platforms will need to take content down but not only that, they will also have to take proactive steps to prevent drug dealers from abusing their services.

“If platforms don’t remove content quickly, they will face tough enforcement measures including huge fines, and the same goes for any other illegal content.”

On the issue of age verification, the Culture Secretary told MPs that “unless social media platforms do manage to assess the age of users, then they will fall foul of the Bill”.

Ms Donelan also addressed the privatisation of Channel 4, telling the lower chamber she will “come back shortly with our decision” on whether Channel 4 will be privatised.

Her comments came after shadow culture minister Stephanie Peacock asked her in the Commons: “Privatising Channel 4 could result in over a thousand jobs being lost from the supply chain in our nations and regions.

“Ministers cannot claim to support levelling up while letting this loss go ahead. When will they finally confirm that they know privatising Channel 4 is the wrong decision for our economy, regions and culture?”

Ms Donelan replied: “As I said, I am reviewing this business case and I can assure all members of the House that I am doing that thoroughly.

“I am basing my decision on evidence, I am listening to both representatives of the sector and all members of the House and the public and I will come back shortly with our decision.”