20 Oct 2022

Former SNP councillor ordered to do unpaid work for sex attacks on women

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 4:25 PM

A former SNP councillor who carried out a string of sex attacks on three women has been ordered to carry out 200 hours’ of community payback.

Cafe owner Lewis Ritchie, 38, was given the sentence following a two-day summary trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The court heard how Ritchie forced his tongue in one victim’s mouth after demanding “a proper kiss” following an SNP event.

Another woman, who was employed by him, revealed how on a separate incident, he began to “squeeze past her” and touched her on the buttocks several times.

She said the accused on one occasion forcibly slapped her on the left buttock and, despite her protesting at his behaviour, he repeated the offence so hard it left bruising.

A third victim revealed how she was sharing an Airbnb in Glasgow with several other women after a political event when Ritchie “invited” himself to stay.

He later turned up drunk at midnight.

During the night, the woman said she woke up to find Ritchie standing over her wearing nothing but boxer shorts and trying to get into bed with her.

He told her he only wanted to “cuddle and sleep”, the court heard.

The woman, who was convinced Ritchie’s motivations were sexual, said his actions had left her feeling “violated” and “alarmed”.

Police launched an investigation into the attacks, which took place between April 2016 and October 2019, after the accused was reported by his former employee.

Ritchie, who denied charges of sexual assault and threatening behaviour, was ordered to carry out the unpaid work over a period of nine months. He resigned from the SNP in 2018.

Peter McClelland, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, commended all the women for testifying against the former Leith councillor.

He said: “This man was in a position of some public standing.

“The witnesses showed considerable courage in giving evidence against him.

“We encourage people to come forward and report crimes of this nature.”

