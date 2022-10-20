Search

20 Oct 2022

Billionaire brothers give Boris Johnson offices worth £85,000

Billionaire brothers give Boris Johnson offices worth £85,000

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 6:29 PM

Boris Johnson has been given £85,000 worth of office space by billionaire Tory donors.

The latest update to the MPs’ Register of Interests shows the former prime minister has been given the use of office space by Investors in Private Capital Ltd, a company that donated more than £200,000 to the Conservative Party over the course of his premiership.

The entry states the office space is worth £7,110 per month, and has been given to Mr Johnson for a year starting from the day after he left Downing Street.

Companies House records show that on October 10 he incorporated The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd, based at an address near Liverpool Street Station.

As a former prime minister, Mr Johnson is entitled to claim up to £115,000 per year to run his private office.

Investors in Private Capital is ultimately owned by Omaha Business Holdings Corporation, which is based in the British Virgin Islands.

Omaha is in turn owned by billionaire property owners David and Simon Reuben. The brothers, reported to be worth £16 billion, own property across London including Millbank Tower and Admiralty Arch, which separates Trafalgar Square and the Mall.

Through Investors in Private Capital, the brothers have donated almost £1 million to the Conservative Party since 2008, including a donation of £25,000 to Mr Johnson’s constituency party shortly before his return to Parliament in 2015.

They were also significant backers of Mr Johnson’s friend, Zac Goldsmith, donating thousands to the former MP and London mayoral candidate.

Mr Johnson’s update to the register of interests also shows JCB chairman Lord Bamford and his wife gave the former prime minister and his family additional accommodation between September 16 and October 15.

The couple had already given Mr Johnson concessionary use of some accommodation worth £10,000, but his use of the additional property was worth only £3,500.

The update also shows he was given use of the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport for three adults and two children on September 22 and 26, worth £1,800 each time.

The Windsor Suite is a VIP lounge at Heathrow and has been used by royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is also frequently used by prime ministers and former prime ministers before and after overseas holidays.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media