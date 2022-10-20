Search

20 Oct 2022

MPs insist fans heading to World Cup must not be priced out of enjoying a beer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Football fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup must not be priced out of enjoying a pint, MPs have urged.

Conservative former ministers Alun Cairns and David Mundell sought assurances over the costs in a bid to help supporters of England and Wales budget for their trips.

Reports have suggested a pint of beer could cost up to £15 although it could be cheaper in designated fan zones established for the event, which starts next month.

The Foreign Office advises alcohol is available only at licensed hotel restaurants and bars, and expatriates living in Qatar can obtain alcohol on a permit system.

It adds it is an offence to drink alcohol or be drunk in public in Qatar.

Mr Mundell told a parliamentary debate: “It’s very important we understand how the fan zones are going to work and the basis on which alcohol is going to be consumed.

“But there is also another issue related to it and that is the cost of alcohol and there had been some previous undertakings – and perhaps the minister is aware, if not (Mr Cairns) – in terms of the maximum price that could be charged for a pint of beer and whether that will be enforced.

“Because although it pains me that Scotland are not participating in these particular World Cup finals, I would not want Welsh and English friends who were seeking a pint of beer to be deprived of it through cost alone.”

Mr Cairns, who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on Qatar, said his colleague had made an “extremely important point”, adding: “This really does matter, as so many people will travel.

“The cost of alcohol as well as cost of accommodation will be a concern to many and it’s something that the more information that can be provided will allow people to plan to budget to recognise how long they can stay depending on those relevant costs.”

Mr Cairns earlier said alcohol “provides an interesting dimension to any tournament and the World Cup is no different”, adding: “This will be even more complicated in a nation where consumption of alcohol is more restricted than it is in many other countries.

“Now, we’re advised the fan zones are where supporters will be encouraged to visit if they wish to consume alcohol.

“The policing and managing of this will require a delicate balance. This is a challenge to all nations, whoever is hosting such a major tournament, but police authorities in the western world are more experienced in managing this type of difficulty and this type of situation.”

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

