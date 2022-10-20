Search

21 Oct 2022

Kevin Spacey ‘deeply thankful’ after winning US civil lawsuit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:51 PM

Kevin Spacey is “deeply thankful” after winning his US civil lawsuit against actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of an “unwanted sexual advance” at a party in 1986.

Lawyers on behalf of the Hollywood actor said justice had been done following the “swift and decisive verdict”, which was returned on Thursday in his favour.

A jury at United States District Court for the Southern District of New York took less than two hours to return their decision.

Jennifer Keller, representing Mr Spacy, said in a statement: “Mr Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumour or social media.

“And he is deeply thankful to this particular jury.

“This was a highly educated group of six women and five men, all except one college graduates and most with graduate degrees.

“Their verdict was swift and decisive. Justice was done today.”

The actor, 63, had “categorically denied” the accusations and said he “did not harbour any sexual interest or desire in Mr Rapp at the time or since” the incident, which allegedly at a party when Mr Rapp was 14 years old.

The trial, in which Mr Rapp sought 40 million dollars (£35.6 million) in damages, lasted just two weeks and was presided over by Judge Lewis A Kaplan.

Mr Spacey has been in exile from Hollywood since Mr Rapp, now 50, first accused him of the inappropriate behaviour in October 2017.

Mr Rapp sued the actor for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in November 2020, though during the trial Judge Kaplan dismissed the latter claim.

Throughout the course of the trial, both Mr Rapp and Mr Spacey took the stand, with the American Beauty star repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he was not telling the truth when he denied the claims.

He testified that he was sure he was never alone with Mr Rapp on any occasion in 1986, and that Mr Rapp’s claim he had made a pass at him after a party at his apartment was not true.

The court also heard from US actor John Barrowman, as well as several medical professionals.

Mr Rapp had claimed that Mr Spacey had surprised him at the party by picking him up “like a bride” and putting him on a bed.

Mr Spacey had allegedly then pushed his body weight against Mr Rapp before the actor “wriggled out” with no resistance during the brief encounter.

In a US civil case, any allegations only need to be proven “on the balance of probability” rather than to the criminal standard of “beyond all reasonable doubt”.

News

