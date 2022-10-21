Retail sales fall more than expected after Queen’s funeral

High streets and supermarkets witnessed another sales last month as shops were knocked by customers’ continued cost-of-living concerns and closures for the Queen’s state funeral.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4% last month.
It came after a 1.7% decline in August.
However, it was notably worse than expected, after a consensus of economists predicted retail sales would only fall 0.5% for the month.
The ONS said food stores saw sales particularly drop, sliding by 1.8% in September, continuing a downward trend since summer last year when pandemic restrictions were eased on hospitality.
ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Retail sales continued to fall in September after a weak August, and consumers are now buying less than before the pandemic.
“Drops were seen across all main areas of retailing, with falling sales in food stores making the largest contribution.
“Retailers told us that the fall in September was partly because many stores were closed for the Queen’s funeral, but also because of continued price pressures leading consumers to be careful about spending.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.