Search

21 Oct 2022

Window cleaner who attacked two women is jailed under new domestic abuse laws

Window cleaner who attacked two women is jailed under new domestic abuse laws

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 5:05 PM

A window cleaner who became the first person to be found guilty under new domestic abuse laws has been jailed for five years.

David Findlay sexually attacked a former partner and subjected her to serious physical and psychological harm, the crown office said, and also abused another woman, terrifying her with threats and attacking her.

On Friday, Findlay was jailed for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh by Lady Haldane and handed a three-year extended sentence. He was also put on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Last month, the 32-year-old was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Livingston which heard how his abuse began with insults and intimidation before descending into violence.

Both of Findlay’s victims said he had attempted to strangle them.

Findlay, from Edinburgh, was the first to be convicted of abusive behaviour which included significant sexual offending, the Crown Office said, under the recently introduced Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

The Act, which came into force in April 2019, recognises an abusive course of behaviour. The abuse could be physical, verbal, psychological, sexual or financial.

Fraser Gibson, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, welcomed the sentence.

“The assaults on one woman, including serious sexual attacks, were captured within new legislation, which has given prosecutors another tool in seeking justice,” he said.

“The Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 was enacted to better reflect the reality of domestic abuse – recognising a course of behaviour which is abusive of a partner, or ex-partner.”

Mr Gibson added: “Where there is sufficient evidence of repeated abusive behaviour, as defined in the legislation, and where there is a connection between the behaviours, this can now be recognised as part of an overall corroborated course of conduct.

“This may include instances of serious sexual offending.”

He said the sentence should “provide confidence” to victims and the Scottish public that the Crown Office “recognises the many forms of abusive conduct which may have been endured over a period of time and behind closed doors”.

As part of Findlay’s sentence, he was also made subject to a 15-year. non-harassment order covering both of his victims.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media