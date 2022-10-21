Search

22 Oct 2022

Blackford: Scotland faces economic turmoil under any new Tory prime minister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Scotland faces economic harm regardless of who the Conservatives choose as the new prime minister, the SNP Westminster leader has claimed.

A new prime minister will be elected next week following the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday after just 44 days in office.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among the potential contenders to stand for leadership, followed by Ms Truss’ predecessor, Boris Johnson.

But Ian Blackford said Scottish independence is the only way to escape the looming threat of Tory cuts, soaring mortgage rates, and record high inflation.

“There is no possible outcome from this dreadful Tory leadership contest that will be good for Scotland. The fact is – whoever wins, Scotland loses,” Mr Blackford said.

“The Tories have trashed the UK economy and they are doing catastrophic, long-term damage with Brexit.

“The only way to keep Scotland safe is to become an independent country and escape the constant crisis of Westminster control for good.”

His comments follow Nicola Sturgeon calling for a general election after Ms Truss’ resignation.

The outgoing Prime Minister did not meet with the Scottish First Minister during her short tenure.

Mr Blackford added: “Any of the options for prime minister would harm Scotland’s economy.

“All of the Tory contenders – and Keir Starmer – back a hard Brexit, which is costing Scotland billions. And all of them will impose damaging cuts to public services to pay for Westminster failure.

“People are already paying through their teeth for Tory mistakes as mortgage rates, inflation and household bills soar. Now we have the looming threat of drastic public spending cuts too.

“Independence is the only route to safety and prosperity – and the only way to ensure Scotland never again gets disastrous Westminster governments we don’t elect.”

