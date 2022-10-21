Search

22 Oct 2022

Rise of the old banger: Cars remaining on the roads for longer

Rise of the old banger: Cars remaining on the roads for longer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

A record 15.4 million cars on Britain’s roads will be at least 10 years old by 2027, according to new analysis.

Drivers will be behind the wheel of an extra 3.6 million decade-old cars in five years compared with 2021, a forecast by automotive classified advertising company Auto Trader suggested.

It attributed the increase on disruption to new car production since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortages of semiconductors and other parts have left two million older cars on the road compared with pre-virus trends.

This has pushed up the average asking price for 10-year-old cars on Auto Trader by £2,000 to £6,176 since 2019.

The BMW 3 Series, Volkswagen Golf and Ford Fiesta are the most popular decade-old models among potential buyers.

Auto Trader director Ian Plummer told the PA news agency: “The aftermath of Covid means that around 40% of cars on the road will be more than 10 years old in five years’ time.

“The sheer shortage of cars, combined with the practical necessity for drivers to stay on the road, is pushing prices higher.

“As long as those market dynamics remain in place, drivers will have to get used to paying more for older cars.”

Auto Trader based its forecast on analysis of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency data.

Retailer Halfords expressed concerns over the implications of older cars remaining in use.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “Vehicle reliability has improved in recent years but there is no getting away from the fact that older cars are more likely to develop faults, are more costly to maintain and are more polluting.

“This represents a risk to road safety, yet another squeeze on motorists’ wallets and a threat to the UK’s emissions reduction goals.

“With an ageing car fleet, it’s more important than ever that people keep their cars properly maintained, serviced and up to date with their Mot.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media