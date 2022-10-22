Search

22 Oct 2022

Mordaunt pledges to ‘unite’ Tories with top team drawing on ‘best talent’

Mordaunt pledges to ‘unite’ Tories with top team drawing on ‘best talent’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Oct 2022 10:24 PM

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt has set out her plan to “unite the party and the country”, as she warned the Tories have become “distracted by internal disputes”.

Despite being the only candidate to declare so far, the Commons Leader is lagging behind on public support from MPs, with just 21 to Boris Johnson’s 43 and Rishi Sunak’s 110, according to a PA news agency tally.

She used her pitch in The Express to stress the need to “make Brexit work” and “defend our Union and its territorial integrity”, as she pledged her support for reforming the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Mordaunt also said she had opposed the SNP’s “separatist ideology”, and argued “this is no time” for a second Scottish independence referendum.

“If Conservatives want to continue to be trusted with the United Kingdom’s government, we have to refocus on what we agree on and what we know we have to do, instead of letting things push us apart,” she wrote.

“As with the country, so with the party. I want to lay out a plan for our future which offers health, wealth and security for everyone, and I want to bring the Conservative Party together to deliver it for the people of the United Kingdom.”

She insisted she is not seeking the top job for an “easy ride”, stressing that she wants a government which “draws from all our best talent”.

In what appeared to be a veiled swipe at outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was initially accused of filling her own Cabinet with allies, Ms Mordaunt said her administration would not be “cherry-picked for personal loyalties”.

“I know there is a great deal of hard work ahead. But with a united party I know we can do it,” she said.

“Let us remember we are all Conservatives, and all on the same team. Lend me your support and I will take us forward together.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media