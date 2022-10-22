Search

23 Oct 2022

Starmer urged to submit motion of no confidence in ‘disastrous’ Tory government

Starmer urged to submit motion of no confidence in ‘disastrous’ Tory government

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is being urged to  push for a vote of no confidence in the Tories – with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford vowing he will work with other opposition parties to try to make this happen in a bid to force an early general election.

Mr Blackford has written to Sir Keir – who as the leader of the opposition in the House of Commons is the only MP who can submit a formal vote of no confidence motion.

The SNP MP insisted that opposition leaders “cannot stand idly by as the Tories attempt to impose their third prime minister in the space of three months”.

Mr Blackford told Sir Keir: “It is time to trigger a motion of no-confidence in this disastrous Tory government and – most importantly – it is time for people to have their say in a general election.”

Passing a  motion of no confidence in the Conservative government could trigger an early general election.

However, it is uncertain if such a motion would be passed, with the Tories holding a majority at Westminster.

But Mr Blackford insisted that “with a vacuum at the top of the Tory leadership”, the time was right to “trigger that motion and attempt to force a general election”.

Opposition parties need to “impose maximum pressure” on the Conservative government, the SNP MP added.

He urged Sir Keir: “I hope we can act together to stop this shambles, put maximum pressure on the Tories as they fight each other, and let the people have their democratic say in a general election.”

His comments came as he accused the Conservatives of having “taken a wrecking ball to the UK economy and made families suffer – as mortgage rates rise, pensions fall, and soaring inflation pushes up household bills”.

Mr Blackford continued: “Having done so much damage, they simply cannot be allowed to impose a third Tory prime minister without an election. It would be unthinkable and undemocratic. Voters must get a say.”

He argued it was now “vital that opposition parties work together to force a vote of no confidence, and pile pressure on the Tories to call a general election, so voters can decide”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media