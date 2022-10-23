Search

23 Oct 2022

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 7:55 AM

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned.

A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday.

A warning on the Met Office’s website states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The warning adds that transport could also be affected, including potential road closures and train cancellations.

Met Office Meteorologist Rebecca Hudson said that the risk is mostly confined to central and southern England.

“There is a weather warning that’s going out from 4am (Sunday) until 5am on Monday, the risk is mostly Central and southern England,” she said.

“It’s almost in a sort of triangular shape. So it goes from East Yorkshire roughly down to the Cardiff area, East Devon, to London as well, and East Anglia.”

She said there will be some “heavier showers” over Sunday night, before drying out on Monday – with some sunny spells even on the cards.

“The heavier band moves through tomorrow morning and then weaken out into the afternoon but then there are some further heavy showers tomorrow night,” she said.

“And then as we go in overnight, things will gradually dry out into Monday morning.

“There will be some heavier showers overnight on Sunday into Monday, but these will gradually weaken and then Monday will be a lot drier with some sunny spells around as well.”

