Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault following an incident in east London.
Police were called out to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow on Saturday at about 5.08am, Scotland Yard said.
Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, police said.
Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, 34, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Sherelle Smith, 28, was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
The Sun reported the rapper, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, was seen being led away from the scene by police in the early hours of Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.