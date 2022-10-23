Search

24 Oct 2022

Second case of bird flu detected in Anglesey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 11:55 PM

A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in Anglesey.

It comes after the first case was discovered last week. The second case was discovered at a poultry site.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the infected premises to limit the risk of disease spread, the Government said.

Bird movements and gatherings are restricted within these zones and all holdings that keep birds must be declared, the Government added.

Birdkeepers have been urged to remain vigilant and ensure they have high levels of biosecurity in place.

Farmers are advised to consult a vet in the first instance if birds become unwell, and if avian influenza is suspected it must legally be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Earlier this month, mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex were introduced after a decision by the UK’s chief veterinary officer.

The measures require birdkeepers in parts of England to keep their birds indoors to help protect their flocks from avian flu.

