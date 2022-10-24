Search

24 Oct 2022

Four arrested after waxwork of the King is smeared with chocolate cake

Four arrested after waxwork of the King is smeared with chocolate cake

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Four people have been arrested after chocolate cake was thrown on a waxwork of the King at Madame Tussauds in London.

The Just Stop Oil activists bought tickets for the attraction just after 10.30am on Monday, stepped over the barrier and appeared to smear the model with cake.

They are calling for the UK Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Ellie McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, said: “We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all.

“Last year, at Cop 26 in Glasgow, Queen Elizabeth said: “The time for words has moved to the time for action.”

Ms McFadden added: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”

The King had planned to travel to Egypt for Cop27, but has since abandoned plans to do so after it was claimed former prime minister Liz Truss warned him against attending.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They said: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10.50hrs.

“Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”

