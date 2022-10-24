Search

24 Oct 2022

In Pictures: Rishi Sunak’s rise to the top of UK politics

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

Rishi Sunak’s rise to the top of UK politics comes just weeks after he appeared to have had his ambitions dashed in the leadership process that briefly propelled Liz Truss into Number 10 Downing Street.

Mr Sunak finished runner-up to Ms Truss in the ill-tempered contest to succeed Boris Johnson whose resignation had been in part prompted by the resignation of his former chancellor.

However, his predictions of markets turmoil in the event of a Truss victory proved accurate and now his party has given him the task of rallying its free-falling poll ratings.

Born in Southampton, his parents were of Punjabi descent and their work in the health system gave him a grounding that would prove useful when the coronavirus crisis would strike.

His education at Winchester College, where he was head boy, and Oxford University followed and he took an MBA at Stanford University in California where he met his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of India’s sixth richest man.

Succeeding William Hague as MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, he quickly rose through the ranks and became chief secretary to the Treasury under Boris Johnson.

He succeeded Sajid Javid at No 11 but it was a baptism of fire for Mr Sunak who was immediately tasked with the financial implications for business of the coronavirus crisis.

He regularly appeared at briefings as financial schemes were unveiled to keep companies afloat.

As coronavirus receded, Mr Sunak joined Mr Johnson and others at the Cabinet table but revelations of a less-than-meticulous observation in Downing Street of the rules imposed on others soon prompted a flurry of scandals.

The financial status of Ms Murty came to the attention of the press during a difficult period for the family who eventually moved out of Number 11.

Mr Sunak did not escape unscathed from the scrutiny of lockdown socialising, including his appearance at a birthday event for his boss, but it was Mr Johnson who would eventually pay the biggest price.

His chancellor’s resignation amid further scandals helped eventually oust the former leader and few were surprised when Mr Sunak ran a slick campaign for the top job.

Mr Sunak’s daughters also appeared on the campaign trial but, despite his warnings of economic doom, he finished a distant second to Ms Truss.

Mr Sunak’s predictions of turbulence were vindicated and finally set in motion the events that have propelled him to Number 10.

Mr Johnson’s decision not to contest another leadership race and the late withdrawal of rival Penny Mordaunt ensured that it is Mr Sunak who will be invited to form a government by the King.

