Search

24 Oct 2022

Sunak enjoys fastest journey from MP to PM in modern era

Sunak enjoys fastest journey from MP to PM in modern era

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 3:56 PM

Rishi Sunak has enjoyed the fastest journey in modern political history from starting as an MP to becoming prime minister.

He first entered the House of Commons at the 2015 general election, when he won the seat of Richmond in North Yorkshire with 51% of the vote.

He held the seat at the 2017 and 2019 elections, winning an increased share of 64% of the vote on both occasions.

It has taken Mr Sunak only seven years to go from being a new MP to becoming the new Prime Minister.

No other politician in modern times has made the same journey in a shorter period.

The previous record holder was David Cameron, who took nine years, while both Boris Johnson and John Major needed 11 and Liz Truss 12.

Tony Blair took 14 years from becoming an MP in 1983 to entering Downing Street in 1997.

Other prime ministers have typically needed around two decades or more to climb to the top.

Theresa May and Harold Wilson both took 19 years, while Edward Heath and Margaret Thatcher took 20.

Gordon Brown had to wait much longer than many of his contemporaries, with a total of 24 years between his debut as an MP in 1983 and the start of his premiership in 2007.

But even this was not quite as long a wait as that experienced by Jim Callaghan, who took 31 years from starting as an MP in 1945 to becoming Labour prime minister in 1976.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media