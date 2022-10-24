Search

24 Oct 2022

UK military chief rejects Russian claims Ukraine is seeking to escalate war

The head of the armed forces has used a call with his Russian counterpart to restate the UK’s support for Ukraine.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and General Valery Gerasimov spoke at the request of the Russian defence ministry.

Their call, which discussed the need to “manage the risk of miscalculation”, came after a Russian jet accidentally released a missile near a British spy plane over the Black Sea in September.

It follows similar discussions between Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Sunday.

Mr Wallace strongly rejected Russian claims that Western powers are colluding with Ukraine on a “provocation” involving a radioactive “dirty bomb”.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said Sir Tony also rejected Russia’s allegations that “Ukraine is planning actions to escalate the conflict”.

The spokesman said: “At the request of the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, spoke with his Russian counterpart, general of the army Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov, this afternoon.

“The Chief of the Defence Staff rejected Russia’s allegations that Ukraine is planning actions to escalate the conflict, and he restated the UK’s enduring support for Ukraine.

“The military leaders both agreed on the importance of maintaining open channels of communication between the UK and Russia to manage the risk of miscalculation and to facilitate de-escalation.

“The conversation followed the Defence Secretary’s call with his Russian counterpart yesterday and a call between the foreign ministers of France, the UK and the USA last night.”

Downing Street said it was “too early” whether the calls, at the initiation of Moscow, were a sign that Russia is trying to engage with the West to ease tensions but “it remains important that we have these open channels of communication”.

“Obviously, we would welcome any conversations, but I think what you’re seeing play out on the ground does not suggest any toning down in approach,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“There continues to be indiscriminate attacks on a daily basis.”

