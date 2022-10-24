Ballot result delay for some London Marathon applicants due to technical ‘issue’

London Marathon hopefuls were kept waiting when an “issue” left them unable to find out if they had been lucky enough to be get a ballot place in the 2023 event.

More than 410,000 people who entered the ballot were told to expect an email with the result on Monday October 24.

Some were able to access their result but, on Monday afternoon, the London Marathon tweeted that it was trying to fix “an issue” which meant some applicants were not able to see their result when they clicked the link.

We are aware of an issue that means some of you can't currently access your ballot results. We’re working on a fix and will update you as soon as we can. For the moment please wait until we have provided an update before trying to click through to your results. Apologies, TCSLM — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) October 24, 2022

“We are aware of an issue that means some of you can’t currently access your ballot results. We’re working on a fix and will update you as soon as we can,” the tweet said.

“For the moment please wait until we have provided an update before trying to click through to your results. Apologies, TCSLM”

Global IT firm TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), which was formerly the event’s technology partner, became the London Marathon’s title partner for the 2022 race, as its partnership with Virgin Money ended.

The London Marathon will take place on April 23 next year as the event returns to its traditional spring slot after taking place in the autumn for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ballot places are allocated at random and the majority of those who have applied will have either been disappointed or relieved to receive a rejection.

Those who are still keen to earn a London Marathon medal can apply for a charity place or take part in the virtual event which was launched in 2020 when only elite athletes competed in central London due to coronavirus.

Virtual participants can complete 26.2 miles on a course of their choice, anywhere in the world, within 24 hours of Sunday April 23 and finishers receive the same medal and New Balance T-shirt as participants in the mass event.

Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity is the TCS London Marathon’s charity of the year for 2023. Chef and keen runner Gordon Ramsay is captaining its team of fundraisers.

Successful ballot applicants will be able to set up their own bespoke fundraising page through Enthuse, the official fundraising partner of London Marathon Events.

The 2022 TCS London Marathon saw 40,643 finishers in the mass event in central London and a further 8,518 in the virtual event.