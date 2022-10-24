Search

24 Oct 2022

Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

24 Oct 2022 7:25 PM

Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard.

Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist – real name Melesha O’Garro – assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday.

Thames Magistrates’ Court heard Ms Boyea was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow, when two women flagged down her car appearing to need her help.

The complainant, who is said to be the partner of O’Garro’s ex-girlfriend Ms Hussein, let O’Garro inside before realising who she was when the musician began shouting at her in the vehicle, the court was told.

The pair eventually left the car and became involved in a street fight in which O’Garro allegedly assaulted the left hand of Ms Boyea, who then phoned Ms Hussein, the court heard.

When Ms Hussein intervened, the woman who had been with O’Garro, 28-year-old Sherelle Smith, assaulted her, prosecutors claim.

Prosecutor Ugochi Obiechina said O’Garro, who is known for her popular Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, also assaulted Ms Hussein during the melee, which is said to have occurred after the musician left a club in Hackney Wick.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, is set to face a jury trial charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident.

Smith, from Yardley, Birmingham, appeared alongside in the dock on Monday charged with one count of the same offence.

They both entered not guilty pleas and were released on bail with conditions banning contact with the complainants, ahead of a further hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 21.

