24 Oct 2022

Rail union announces a week of industrial action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 7:25 PM

A rail union has announced nearly a week of industrial action, including strikes in November in their ongoing dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Thousands of members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association in Network Rail will strike on Thursday November 3, Saturday November 5 and Monday November 7 while members in individual train companies will take strike action and action short of strike on November 3, 4, 7 and 8.

Members in five rail companies, South Western Rail, Southeastern, West Midlands Trains, Northern and Great Western, will take action short of strike action for the whole of November, and a sixth company, TransPennine Express will join them from November 7.

Members involved in the action include staff working in ticket offices, stations, control rooms, and other support roles across Britain.

TSSA is seeking a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, a pay rise which meets the cost-of-living crisis and no unagreed changes to terms and conditions.

TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes, said: “Our members never take industrial action lightly.

“We would far rather find a fair negotiated solution to this now long-running dispute, but we simply have no choice.

“A huge number of rail workers in our union, many of whom are our longstanding members, had never been directly involved in an industrial dispute before this year.

“Across our railways, our members recently stepped up to the plate yet again and went above and beyond to meet unprecedented demand during the period of public mourning to provide additional services and keep the public safe, much like they did during the pandemic.

“They prove their worth time and time again and yet they are still undervalued.

“When this dust has settled over Rishi Sunak’s coronation, I hope that whoever he appoints as the new Secretary of State for Transport will see sense, unlike Grant Shapps, and use their powers to mandate a fair pay rise, reasonable terms and conditions and end this dispute.

“It’s time for train operators to be allowed to meet us round the table and negotiate a fair solution.”

– Strike action on November 3 will take place in: Network Rail, Avanti West Coast, South Western Railway.

– Action short of a strike on November 3 will take place in: Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, West Midlands Trains.

– Strike action on November 4 will take place in: West Midlands Trains.

– Action short of a strike on November 4 will take place in: Network Rail, GTR

– Strike action on November 5 will take place in: Network Rail, Avanti West Coast

– Action short of a strike on November 6 will take place in: Network Rail

– Strike action on November 7 will take place in: Network Rail

– Strike action on November 8 will take place in: C2C.

