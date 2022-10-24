Search

24 Oct 2022

Tornado sweeps through zoo car park

Tornado sweeps through zoo car park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 10:40 PM

A “tornado” has been captured on CCTV as it swept through the car park of a zoo damaging cars and trees but leaving the animals unhurt.

The heavy winds also caused damage to signage and lamp posts in the car park of Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, at just after 4pm on Sunday October 23.

A zoo spokeswoman said: “Thankfully, the wind was highly localised, and the rest of the zoo was undamaged. Both the zoo’s animals and staff are also safe.

“CCTV footage caught the sudden moment extremely high winds caused damage to signage, lamp posts, trees, and cars.”

She added that the main access road was also closed over safety concerns but an alternative route was available for visitors on Tuesday.

James Cretney, chief executive at Marwell Wildlife, said: “I couldn’t believe it. The car park looked like something from a Hollywood movie set, such was the force of this tornado.

“More evidence, as if we needed it, of the increased volatility and ferocity of weather due to climate change.

“Thankfully, no-one was hurt, and it didn’t affect the zoo. My sincerest thanks to the emergency services, AA, and of course Marwell staff for sorting the mess out.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media