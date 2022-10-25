Search

25 Oct 2022

Disabled people more likely to have difficulty affording energy, mortgage or rent

Disabled people are more likely to have difficulty affording their energy bills, mortgage or rent and to fall behind on payments, figures suggest.

More than half (55%) of disabled people are struggling to afford their energy bills, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This compares with 40% of non-disabled adults who paid energy bills during the period June 22 to September 11.

And 36% of disabled people said they found it difficult to afford their rent or mortgage payments, compared with 27% of non-disabled adults paying these expenses.

Overall, 45% of all adults who paid energy bills and 30% of all adults paying rent or mortgage payments found these difficult to afford.

The ONS analysed responses from 13,305 people aged 16 and over in Britain to track the impact of increased cost of living as part of its Opinions and Lifestyle Survey.

The findings also suggest that other groups hit harder by the cost of living are renters, those paying for energy via prepayment, and those of black or black British, Asian or Asian British and mixed or multiple ethnicity.

Disabled people were more likely to have fallen behind on key bills.

Overall, 3% of adults reported being in arrears on their rent or mortgage payments, and 5% reported being behind on their energy bills.

This rose to 4% and 7% of disabled people respectively.

Adults who were renting their home were more likely than those paying a mortgage to find it difficult to afford their energy, rent or mortgage payments.

Around one in 10 (11%) renters reported being behind on their energy bills, and 5% reported being behind on their rent payments.

This is compared with 3% and 1% of those with a mortgage respectively.

And 60% of renters reported finding it difficult to afford their energy bills, compared with 43% of those with a mortgage, while 39% struggled with affording rent, versus 23% of people who found it difficult to pay their mortgage.

Two-thirds (69%) of black or black British adults, and 59% of Asian or Asian British adults reported finding it difficult to afford their energy bills, compared with 44% of white respondents.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of those who pay their energy bills by prepayment reported difficulty in affording their energy, compared with 42% who pay by either direct debit or one-off payments.

