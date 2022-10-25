Search

25 Oct 2022

Alister Jack ‘very pleased’ to be reappointed as Scottish Secretary

Alister Jack ‘very pleased’ to be reappointed as Scottish Secretary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Oct 2022 8:50 PM

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has been reappointed to his role in Rishi Sunak’s ongoing Cabinet reshuffle.

The Dumfries and Galloway MP has been in the post since 2019 when he was appointed by Boris Johnson.

During the leadership election to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, Mr Jack did not nominate a candidate.

He also previously refused to say whether he backed either Mr Sunak or Ms Truss in the Tory leadership election to succeed Boris Johnson following his resignation during the summer.

Mr Jack said he was “very pleased” to have been reappointed.

“We are facing very significant challenges both at home and abroad, and there is much to be done,” he said.

“We need to bring stability to our economy and our public finances, deliver long-term prosperity for everyone in our country, and continue to sustain and strengthen the Union.

“We will build on our track record of supporting families and businesses in Scotland, and investing millions directly into Scottish communities.

“I very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister to deliver for all parts of the United Kingdom.”

Following Ms Truss’s resignation as prime minister last week, Mr Jack said he was “sorry” to see her go, but said she was “clear that she was not able to deliver her mandate”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he had spoken to Mr Sunak on Tuesday evening.

He said: “I spoke with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this evening to discuss his plans for the United Kingdom as we navigate the difficult times our country faces.

“I hope our two governments can work constructively together for people, businesses and communities across Scotland.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media