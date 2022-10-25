Johnny Mercer returns as veterans’ minister in Sunak reshuffle

Johnny Mercer is returning to Government, after being appointed to his former role of veterans’ minister by Rishi Sunak.

Mr Mercer, who was in recent weeks was a vocal critic Liz Truss’s mini-budget, was sacked as veterans’ minister when the now ex-PM took over in September.

He supported Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Ms Truss and recently spoke about being sacked as a “gut punch”.

While his return was welcomed by his friends and supporters, the re-appointment comes as the Government’s controversial legacy bill continues to move through Parliament.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which proposes an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes for people who co-operate with an information body, has sparked widespread opposition in the region.

The Rt Hon Johnny Mercer MP @JohnnyMercerUK has been appointed a Minister of State (Minister for Veterans’ Affairs) in the Cabinet Office @CabinetOfficeUK. He will attend Cabinet. #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/PMWORBT48K — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 25, 2022

There is almost universal opposition to the proposed legislation which would see an effective amnesty offered for people accused of Troubles offences as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, with the issue among several that has prompted repeated warnings from the Irish Government.

It is also set to halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

The Bill has been through the House of Commons and is set for consideration by the House of Lords.