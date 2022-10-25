Rishi Sunak holds ‘constructive’ talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers

Rishi Sunak spoke to the first ministers of Scotland and Wales on Tuesday evening in constructive talks, emphasising their “duty” to work together in order to respond to the UK’s “shared challenges”.

Mr Sunak spoke to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford following the conclusion of his cabinet reshuffle.

Following the conversation, the prime minister said it was “good to speak to” Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon.

He tweeted: “I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom.”

Ms Sturgeon said the call had been “constructive”, tweeting: “Constructive call with Rishi Sunak tonight.

“I expressed hope that we will build a UK/Scottish Government relationship based on mutual respect – including for mandates – and my fear that further austerity will do real damage to people and public services.

“I look forward to further engagement soon.”

Mr Drakeford said he took the opportunity to congratulate Mr Sunak on his appointment as prime minister.

The Welsh Labour leader tweeted: “Tonight, I spoke to the Prime Minister.

“A chance to congratulate the Prime Minister and discuss the importance of working together as four nations to address the urgent challenges we face as a United Kingdom.”

Earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon told the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason she had not had a conversation with former prime minister Liz Truss since she was appointed on September 6, other than “an exchange or two” at events following the death of the Queen.

“It’s quite absurd in many ways. When I became First Minister, David Cameron was prime minister and I think we spoke on the phone the first night I became First Minister,” she said.

“I spoke on the phone to Theresa May within a day or two of her becoming prime minister, same with Boris Johnson actually.

“I have deep political differences with all of these politicians, but we have a duty to work together constructively.”

Welsh government minister Jane Hutt said Ms Truss had not contacted Mr Drakeford during her brief spell in office.

During the summer leadership election, Ms Truss came under fire for saying she would “ignore” Ms Sturgeon.

She said previously: “I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.

“She’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.

Ms Truss had previously accused both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford as being part of an “anti-growth coalition” during her Conservative Party conference speech earlier this month.

She also listed Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, “militant” trade unions and climate change protesters as part of the so-called coalition.

“Mark Drakeford in Wales is cancelling road-building projects and refusing to build the M4 relief road,” Ms Truss said.

“Nicola Sturgeon won’t build new nuclear power stations to solve the energy crisis in Scotland.

“Have these people ever seen tax rises they don’t like or an industry they don’t want to control?

“They don’t understand British people, they don’t understand aspiration.

“They are prepared to leave our towns and cities facing decline.”