26 Oct 2022

Inquiry demanded over Suella Braverman’s return as Home Secretary after breach

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 10:49 AM

Rishi Sunak is facing calls for an official inquiry over his reappointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary six days after she was sacked for a security breach.

Labour has raised concerns over “national security” and the Liberal Democrats demanded a Cabinet Office investigation on Wednesday into the new Prime Minister bringing her back.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the most senior civil servant, is “livid” over her swift return and “very concerned” about the breach, a source told the Times.

Liz Truss forced Ms Braverman out after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document to a Tory backbencher from a personal email.

Ms Braverman, who had been in the role six weeks, said she made a “mistake” which she conceded was a “technical infringement” of the rules.

But questions remain about why she sent the document to fellow right-winger Sir John Hayes, and how she accidentally copied in an aide to another MP, who sounded the alarm.

The Lib Dems’ home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said: “There must be a full independent inquiry by the Cabinet Office into her appointment, including any promises Sunak made to her behind closed doors.

“If it is confirmed that Suella Braverman repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security, she must be sacked.

“A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules.”

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the new Prime Minister, who had promised to govern with “integrity”, of “putting party before country”.

“Our national security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos,” the Labour MP said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Home Secretary has apologised for the “mistake” as he defended her reinstatement.

“The Prime Minister has taken her apology and he has decided that what he wants is an experienced Home Secretary that has got recent – very, very recent – experience at the Home Office,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Ms Braverman’s first stint placed her in the record books as the shortest-serving home secretary in history.

In the Tory leadership contest, Ms Braverman threw her support behind Mr Sunak, in a significant endorsement from the right of the party.

But Mr Cleverly denied her return was the result of Mr Sunak trying to buy her support.

“He didn’t need any particular endorsements because it was so clear that the parliamentary party wanted him at the helm,” Mr Cleverly, who retained his job at the Foreign Office in Mr Sunak’s reshuffle, told Sky News.

News

