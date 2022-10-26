Search

26 Oct 2022

Emotion analysis technology could lead to discrimination, watchdog warns

Emotion analysis technology could lead to discrimination, watchdog warns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 11:31 AM

Businesses should not rely on “immature” biometric technologies that claim to offer emotional analysis of staff, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has said, warning that such technology could discriminate against some people.

The data protection watchdog’s intervention refers to AI-powered technology which claims to analyse things such as facial movements and expressions, gait, and even gaze tracking, as a way of monitoring the health and well-being of workers.

The ICO said the process of collecting personal data which can focus on subconscious behavioural or emotional responses to try to understand emotions was far riskier than more traditional biometric technologies that are used to verify a person’s identity.

It said that algorithms used in these systems, which have not been sufficiently developed to detect emotional cues, could show bias or even discriminate against some people.

The regulator has urged organisations to assess the public risk before using such technology, and warned that any firms which do not act responsibly, pose a risk to vulnerable people or fail to meet ICO expectations will be investigated.

“Developments in the biometrics and emotion AI market are immature. They may not work yet, or indeed ever,” ICO deputy commissioner Stephen Bonner said.

“While there are opportunities present, the risks are currently greater.

“At the ICO, we are concerned that incorrect analysis of data could result in assumptions and judgments about a person that are inaccurate and lead to discrimination.

“The only sustainable biometric deployments will be those that are fully functional, accountable and backed by science.

“As it stands, we are yet to see any emotion AI technology develop in a way that satisfies data protection requirements, and have more general questions about proportionality, fairness and transparency in this area.

“The ICO will continue to scrutinise the market, identifying stakeholders who are seeking to create or deploy these technologies, and explaining the importance of enhanced data privacy and compliance, whilst encouraging trust and confidence in how these systems work.”

The ICO also confirmed it would publish new guidance on biometric technology in spring next year to help businesses better understand how and when to use the technology.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media