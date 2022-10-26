Search

26 Oct 2022

Birth of rare greater one-horned rhino calf captured on camera at Chester Zoo

Birth of rare greater one-horned rhino calf captured on camera at Chester Zoo

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 1:36 PM

Cameras have captured the moment a rare greater one-horned rhino calf was born at Chester Zoo.

The female calf was born on October 14, sharing her parents’ “slightly wrinkled armoured plating” and weighing an “incredible” 50kg (110lb).

Keepers said it was “a true privilege” to see mother Asha give birth after a 16-month pregnancy.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with Asha and her new arrival,” said rhino team manager Sam Harley.

“It’s been four years since a greater one-horned rhino calf was born here at Chester Zoo and they really are an incredible sight.

“Despite their enormous stature, this species has a really soft side.

“Mum and calf have been so relaxed and calm, spending time side by side, bonding together.”

Asha’s pregnancy was tracked by the zoo’s on-site endocrinology lab, which monitors hormones in dung samples to check how a pregnancy is progressing.

Laboratory technician John O’Hanlon said: “We’re the only zoo in the UK to have an on-site endocrinology lab, which allows us to track an animal’s hormones and even its pregnancy.

“Performing an ultrasound with an Indian rhino – and that amazingly thick skin isn’t easy… but by collecting and monitoring weekly samples of Asha’s dung, we’re able to track the pregnancy to see how mum and calf are doing.”

Greater one-horned rhinos can weigh up to 2.4 tonnes and run at speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.

The species is vulnerable to extinction due to poaching and habitat loss, making it “so important” that the zoo continues to work with the rhinos.

Ms Harley added: “Not everyone is lucky enough to see a rhino in the wild, but Asha, dad Beni, and their new calf help our two million visitors a year to connect with this magnificent species.

“At one point, there were less than 200 in the wild so it’s a real privilege to be able to care for this newborn.”

Members of the public can now vote on the zoo’s Facebook page for the name of the calf from three options chosen by keepers.

The shortlisted names are Thuli, which is a river in Nepal; Jiya, the Indian word for sunshine; and Bahula, meaning “star”.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media